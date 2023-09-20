News & Insights

UK's Pendragon rejects $486 mln buyout proposal from top shareholder

September 20, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Pendragon PDG.L said on Wednesday it had rejected an unsolicited buyout proposal from its largest shareholder Hedin Mobility Group and U.S.-based PAG International, which valued the car dealer at about 392 million pounds ($486 million).

The offer for 28 pence per share from Hedin, which holds a 27.6% stake in Pendragon, and PAG comes a year after Hedin made a cash offer of 29 pence per share for the company.

On Monday, the company said it would sell its UK motor and leasing businesses to Lithia for 250 million pounds ($310 million) and enter a strategic partnership for expansion of its dealer management software business to North America.

The company said Wednesday's offer from Hedin and PAG undervalued the firm.

