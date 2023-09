Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Pendragon PDG.L said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited proposal from AutoNation AN.N to buyout the automotive retailer for 32 pence per share in cash.

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

