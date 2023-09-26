News & Insights

UK's Pendragon gets $544 million takeover proposal from AutoNation

September 26, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Anandita Mehrotra and Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British automotive retailer Pendragon PDG.L said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited proposal from AutoNation AN.N for about 447 million pounds ($544.2 million) in cash.

The 32 pence-per-share offer comes days after Pendragon's top shareholder Hedin Mobility Group and U.S.-based PAG International sweetened their joint proposal to buy the company following a rejection of their previous bid.

Pendragon said its board will consider AutoNation's proposal, which was later confirmed by the U.S.-based company in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Last week, Pendragon said it would sell its UK motor and leasing businesses to Lithia Motors LAD.N for 250 million pounds and enter a strategic partnership for the expansion of its dealer management software business to North America.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

