UK's Pearson meets upgraded guidance for 2023

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson PSON.L said on Wednesday it had met its guidance for 2023, with underlying sales growing 5% and adjusted operating profit rising 30% to around 570-576 million pounds ($720-726 million).

Chief Executive Omar Abbosh, who joined this month, said the company had made strong strategic and operational progress in the year. "I look forward to leading the next phase in Pearson's ongoing evolution," he said.

Sales in Assessment and Qualifications, its biggest unit, grew by 7%, while English Language Learning was up by 30%, it said, helping offset an expected 3% fall in Higher Education.

