UK's Patel says after bullying inquiry: sorry if I upset people

Contributor
Michael Holden Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday she was sorry if she had upset people after an investigation into allegations of bullying.

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday she was sorry if she had upset people after an investigation into allegations of bullying.

"I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone," Patel said in a statement. "I am very grateful for the hard work of thousands of civil servants who help to deliver the government’s agenda."

Patel thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his support after he judged she had not broken the ministerial code.

"I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated," she said. "I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters