UK's Paperchase to appoint administrators, putting 1,500 jobs at risk - Sky News

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

British stationery chain Paperchase has filed a notice to appoint administrators, putting 1,500 jobs at risk, as its sales were hurt by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The pandemic-related restrictions have hammered the hopes of the company, which had underwent company voluntary arrangement in March 2019 to cuts costs, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/2XcVK4i)

Paperchase will join a growing list of the UK retailers pushed over the edge by the COVID-19 crisis.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

