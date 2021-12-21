UK's PageGroup names ex-RAC boss Seymour-Jackson as chair

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK-based recruitment firm PageGroup PAGE.L named on Tuesday former RAC chief Angela Seymour-Jackson as its next chair, to succeed David Lowden when he steps down in April next year.

Jackson, who joined Page as non-executive director in 2017, serves as director at multiple British companies and was until 2012 the chief executive of motoring organization RAC.

