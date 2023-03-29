UK's Ovo Energy plans takeover of Shell's gas and electricity arm - Sky News

Adds details, responses from Shell, Centrica; shares

March 29 (Reuters) - Ovo Energy is planning a takeover of Shell Plc's SHEL.L UK gas and electricity business, in a move that would see the energy supplier reclaim the No. 2 spot in the British supply market, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Energy supplier Ovo is expected to table an indicative offer for Shell Energy Retail Ltd's (SERL) UK operation, the report added, citing sources.

In January, Shell had said it was considering exiting its home energy retail businesses in Britain, the Netherlands and Germany in the wake of "tough market conditions".

Ovo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Shell declined to comment.

A successful deal would raise Ovo's customer base from about 4 million UK households to 5.4 million households, according to the information available on Ovo and Shell websites.

This would see it leapfrog Octopus Energy, the current second-largest supplier, which has nearly 5 million household customers after its takeover of energy supplier Bulb.

The report added British Gas Centrica had also been exploring an offer for the SERL arm, citing industry executives.

Centrica declined to respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Shell's shares were up 1.2% as of 1030 GMT.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

