UK's Ovo Energy plans takeover of Shell's gas and electricity arm - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 29, 2023 — 05:55 am EDT

March 29 (Reuters) - Ovo Energy is planning a takeover of Shell Plc's SHEL.L UK domestic gas and electricity business, in a move that would see it reclaim the No. 2 spot in the British domestic supply market, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Energy supplier Ovo is expected to table an indicative offer for Shell Energy Retail Ltd's (SERL) UK operation, the report added.

