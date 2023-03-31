UK's On The Beach names CFO Shaun Morton as new boss

March 31, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

March 31 (Reuters) - On the Beach Group OTB.L said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Shaun Morton will replace outgoing boss Simon Cooper as its chief executive officer, effective June 30.

The holiday package provider also announced the appointment of Jon Wormald as chief financial officer.

