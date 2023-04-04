US Markets
UK's OKYO Pharma plans to delist from LSE

April 04, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma OKYO.L said on Tuesday it has applied to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange Plc to delist from the LSE's main market.

The delisting will have no impact on the company's American Depositary Shares, which are traded on the Nasdaq, the company said in a statement.

