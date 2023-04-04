UK's OKYO Pharma plans to delist from London in May

Adds details on the delisting and background

April 4 (Reuters) - British ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma OKYO.L said on Tuesday it plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, citing tepid volumes of trading and low valuations.

London is at risk of losing its appeal for stock market listings, some investors and financial executives had said last month, with sluggish trading and low valuations driving more companies to float elsewhere.

OKYO said in a statement that the delisting will have no impact on its American Depositary Shares (ADS), which are traded on the Nasdaq.

Okyo's delisting will be effective from May 12.

Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L, the world's biggest betting company, is considering an additional listing in the United States, while Dublin-based construction materials company CRH CRH.L is planning to move its primary listing to the U.S. from London.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.