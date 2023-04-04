US Markets
UK's OKYO Pharma plans to delist from London in May

April 04, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - British ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma OKYO.L said on Tuesday it plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, citing tepid volumes of trading and low valuations.

London is at risk of losing its appeal for stock market listings, some investors and financial executives had said last month, with sluggish trading and low valuations driving more companies to float elsewhere.

OKYO said in a statement that the delisting will have no impact on its American Depositary Shares (ADS), which are traded on the Nasdaq.

Okyo's delisting will be effective from May 12.

Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L, the world's biggest betting company, is considering an additional listing in the United States, while Dublin-based construction materials company CRH CRH.L is planning to move its primary listing to the U.S. from London.

