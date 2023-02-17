UK's Ofgem to almost double COVID-19 cost allowance for energy suppliers

February 17, 2023 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Chandini Monnappa and Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - British energy market regulator Ofgem said on Friday it will almost double the allowance it grants energy suppliers to recover some of the bad debt costs from the COVID-19 pandemic when it sets the next price cap.

The pandemic left many customers in Britain not being able to pay their energy bills in full and created additional debt-related costs for companies, Ofgem said.

These costs were found to be greater than previously expected and therefore Ofgem will set an additional adjustment allowance of 12.02 pounds ($14.34), taking the allowance to 30.01 pounds per customer.

