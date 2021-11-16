UK's Ofgem says Neon Energy, Social Energy Supply cease to trade

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published

British energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday Neon Energy Ltd and Social Energy Supply Ltd will cease their operations, joining over 19 suppliers in the country that have gone bust as wholesale energy prices skyrocket.

Neon Energy supplies around 30,000 domestic electricity customers and Social Energy Supply has around 5,500 domestic customers, who would be contacted by their new supplier as per Ofgem's choice, the statement added.

