UK's Ofgem probes Drax Power over profiling reporting requirements

May 31, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday said it was investigating whether power company Drax DRX.L was in breach of annual profiling reporting requirements related to the Renewables Obligations scheme.

"Last year Drax appointed a third party to independently verify the accuracy of its biomass sustainability and profiling data as part of an ongoing process," the British company said in a separate statement.

"Drax is confident in the compliance of its biomass with the Renewables Obligation criteria."

