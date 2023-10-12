UK's Ofgem may add one-off adjustment to price cap amid record energy debt

Updates with further detail, quotes

OSLO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Thursday said it is considering a one-off adjustment to the country's price cap on energy bills to reduce the risk of suppliers going bust amid a record level of customer energy debt.

Ofgem said energy debt reached a record level of 2.6 billion British pounds ($3.20 billion) due to a combination of the rise in wholesale energy prices and wider cost of living pressures.

To reduce the risk of energy firms going bust, or leaving the market as a result of unrecoverable debt, Ofgem said it is consulting on whether to add a one-off adjustment to the price cap it sets.

An analysis by the regulator showed this could result in a temporary rise in consumer bills of up to 17 pounds a year, or around 1.50 pounds a month, on average.

This was weighed against the risk of customers facing even higher costs and poorer standards of service if suppliers went out of business as witnessed during the 2021 energy crisis, when around 30 suppliers went out of business, Ofgem added.

"We know that households across the country are struggling with wider cost of living challenges, including energy, so any decision to add costs to the price cap is not one we take lightly," Tim Jarvis, Ofem's director general for markets said.

The consultation will close on November 2, with Ofgem to publish recommendations based on the feedback received this winter.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

