UK's Ofgem makes new proposals to protect customers, energy firms

Nov 25 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem has launched new reform proposals to better protect consumers and to ensure energy suppliers are more resilient to market shocks, it said on Friday, a day after setting its latest price cap amid soaring energy bills.

The watchdog's proposals include introducing capital adequacy requirements, with Ofgem seeking feedback on the proposals it hopes to publish in Spring 2023.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

