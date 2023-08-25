UK's Ofgem lowers energy price cap by 7% as wholesale costs fall

Adds detail on reason for the fall
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - British energy markets regulator Ofgem on Friday lowered its price cap on household energy bills by about 7% from October to 1,923 pounds ($2,418.56) a year for a typical dual-fuel household.
The drop represents the lowest level since October 2021 and reflects further falls in wholesale energy prices as the market stabilises and suppliers return to a healthier financial position after four years of losses, Ofgem said.
($1 = 0.7951 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )
