UK's Ofgem lowers energy price cap by 7% as wholesale costs fall

August 25, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - British energy markets regulator Ofgem on Friday lowered its price cap on household energy bills by about 7% from October to 1,923 pounds ($2,418.56) a year for a typical dual-fuel household.

The drop represents the lowest level since October 2021 and reflects further falls in wholesale energy prices as the market stabilises and suppliers return to a healthier financial position after four years of losses, Ofgem said.

