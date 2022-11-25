UK's Ofgem launches new proposals to protect customers, energy firms

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

November 25, 2022 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka and Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem on Friday launched proposals to better protect consumers and to ensure energy suppliers are more resilient to market shocks, after soaring prices forced many smaller providers out of business.

The watchdog's plans include introducing capital adequacy requirements, with Ofgem seeking feedback on the proposals it hopes to publish in Spring 2023.

It said it would also make suppliers ringfence the money they needed to buy renewable energy and it would stamp out the misuse of customers' credit balances.

Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said the energy crisis, caused by soaring wholesale gas prices this year, had profoundly impacted the sector and its business models.

"These proposals will provide protections, checks and balances for consumers, suppliers and the entire sector to create a more stable market," he said.

