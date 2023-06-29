News & Insights

UK's Ofgem launches consultation on balancing mechanism reforms

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

June 29, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it had launched a statutory consultation on proposals to introduce a new licence condition to prevent electricity generators from making excessive profits through the balancing mechanism tool.

Electricity system operators in Britain use the balancing mechanism tool to balance electricity supply and demand.

