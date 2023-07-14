UK's Ofgem gives final approval to Orkney Islands' power link

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's energy markets regulator Ofgem has approved a subsea electricity transmission link from mainland Scotland to the Orkney Isles, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said on Friday.

The Orkney transmission link will enable the connection of up to 220 megawatts (MW) of planned new wind power developments, and consists of a new substation in Orkney and around 57 km of subsea cable connecting to a new substation in Caithness.

The 400 million pound ($524.3 million) project is expected to be completed by 2027/2028.

"We are delighted Ofgem has today granted final approval for the need for the project, which will unlock Orkney’s renewable potential and is the final piece in the jigsaw in connecting Scotland’s three main island groups," said Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission.

($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

