UK's Ofgem fines Shell Energy UK 1 pound after overcharging probe

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday imposed a 1 pound fine on Shell Energy UK, formerly known as Hudson Energy Supply UK, following a probe into the company overcharging its customers.

The minimal fine comes after the company agreed to pay 1.7 million pounds ($2.16 million) as voluntary redress. ($1 = 0.7856 pounds)

