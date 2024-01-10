News & Insights

UK's Ofgem fines Shell Energy UK 1 pound after overcharging probe

January 10, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday imposed a 1 pound fine on Shell Energy UK, formerly known as Hudson Energy Supply UK, following a probe into the company overcharging its customers.

The minimal fine comes after the company agreed to pay 1.7 million pounds ($2.16 million) as voluntary redress. ($1 = 0.7856 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BRITAIN ENERGY/SHELL ENERGY UK PENALTY (URGENT)

