UK's Ofgem extends market stabilisation charge, ban on acquisition-only tariffs

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

February 03, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The British energy regulator said on Friday it extended two temporary measures, introduced last year in response to a massive surge in gas and electricity prices, by another year to March 2024.

Ofgem said the market stabilisation charge and ban on acquisition-only tariffs would be extended, and it was modifying domestic electricity and gas supply licences to reflect the resultant changes.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.