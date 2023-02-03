UK's Ofgem extends market stabilisation charge, ban on acquisition-only tariffs

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The British energy regulator said on Friday it extended two temporary measures, introduced last year in response to a massive surge in gas and electricity prices, by another year to March 2024.

Ofgem said the market stabilisation charge and ban on acquisition-only tariffs would be extended, and it was modifying domestic electricity and gas supply licences to reflect the resultant changes.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.