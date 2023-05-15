News & Insights

UK's Ofcom opens investigation into Royal Mail over delivery target failure

May 15, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

May 15 (Reuters) - UK regulator Ofcom said on Monday it had opened an investigation into postal services firm Royal Mail's failure to meet its delivery targets for 2022/23.

Ofcom is the UK's designated independent regulator for postal services and ensures compliance with the universal postal service standards.

