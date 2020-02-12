UK's Ofcom names senior civil servant Dawes as CEO

Kate Holton. Reuters
Britain's media regulator Ofcom has appointed senior civil servant Melanie Dawes as chief executive, tasked to take over just as the organisation takes on a broader remit to monitor online harm on major tech platforms.

Dawes has been permanent secretary at the ministry of housing, communities and local government since 2015. She has previously held senior civil service roles across the public and private sectors, including working at the Treasury.

She will replace Sharon White who has moved to join retailer John Lewis.

