UK's Ofcom investigates BT following emergency call disruptions

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

June 28, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into BT BT.L following a nationwide disruption to emergency call services on June 25.

"Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations," Ofcom said in a statement.

