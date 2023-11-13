News & Insights

UK's Ofcom fines Royal Mail $6.9 mln over missed delivery targets

Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

November 13, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator Ofcom on Monday said it fined International Distributions Services IDSI.L-owned Royal Mail 5.6 million pounds ($6.85 million) over its failure to meet delivery targets over the past year.

In May, Ofcom had said it was probing the company over its failure to meet delivery targets in for the year to end-March, 2023.

