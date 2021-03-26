UK's Octopus Energy to acquire sister renewables company

By 2027, Octopus Energy said it planned to generate enough energy to power over 50 million homes across the world.

"This move will allow us to create a business that is unrivalled on the global stage," said Greg Jackson, chief executive and founder of Octopus Energy Group.

"By combining our tech and consumer-led approach with the fund management expertise of Octopus Renewables, we can change the entire energy lifecycle, make every green electron matter, and deliver the green energy transition faster and cheaper for everyone," he added.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and expected to be finalised in June.

