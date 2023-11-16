News & Insights

UK's Octopus Energy launches $3.7 bln offshore wind fund with Tokyo Gas

Credit: REUTERS/YUKA OBAYASHI

November 16, 2023 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Octopus Energy said on Friday its renewables investing arm had launched a dedicated fund with Japan's Tokyo Gas 9531.T to invest 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) in offshore wind projects by 2030.

The Octopus Energy Offshore Wind fund, set up with a 190 million pound cornerstone investment from Tokyo Gas, will invest in offshore wind farms as well as companies creating new offshore wind capacity, with a focus on Europe, Octopus said.

The fund will look at both traditional offshore wind turbines and floating turbines.

"The potential to make a positive impact, boost energy security and reduce fossil fuels dependence is massive with offshore wind," said Octopus Energy Generation Chief Executive Zoisa North-Bond.

Octopus Energy Generation has said it plans to invest $20 billion in offshore wind by 2030, with an aim to boost energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

($1 = 0.8052 pounds)

