UK's Ocado Retail to stop operations at Hatfield fulfilment centre

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

April 25, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail, a 50/50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, would stop operations at its Hatfield customer fulfilment centre, Ocado said on Tuesday.

Ocado said it did not expect any change to the volume of orders fulfilled due to the stoppage of operations at Hatfield, adding that current customer orders fulfilled from the site would be moved to the company's other facilities around the UK.

