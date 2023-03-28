UK's Ocado Retail keeps profit guidance after quarterly sales rise

Adds detail

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail kept its financial guidance for the full year as it reported a 3.4% rise in first quarter revenue, driven by more customers using its service.

The business, a 50/50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said on Tuesday retail revenue in the 13 weeks to Feb. 26 was 584 million pounds ($719 million), up from 565 million pounds in the same period last year.

Ocado Retail said average orders per week rose 3.6% to 381,000, with active customers reaching 951,000 at the end of the quarter, up 13.8% year-on-year.

It said average basket value was flat, with a 7.5% fall in the average number of items bought to 45, offset by an 8.3% rise in average selling prices.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

