UK's Ocado Retail keeps outlook as quarterly sales rise

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail maintained its full-year outlook on Tuesday as it reported a step-up in revenue growth in its latest quarter, helped by a return to positive growth in the number of items sold in the last month of the period.

The business, a 50/50 joint venture between Ocado Group OCDO.L and Marks & Spencer MKS.L, said third quarter to August 27 revenue rose 7.2% to 569.6 million pounds ($705 million), accelerating from growth of 5% in the first half.

Ocado Retail said it had benefited from a 1.5% increase in active customers to 961,000 at the end of the quarter.

It said it has started the fourth quarter "positively".

The business said it still expected to report "mid-single digit" revenue growth and "marginally positive" core earnings, or EBITDA, for its 2022-23 year, versus a loss of 4 million pounds in the previous year.

Britain's consumers have largely defied high inflation and rising borrowing costs to keep up their spending in 2023, but there are signs that the economy is weakening.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

