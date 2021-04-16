UK's Ocado invests in autonomous vehicle software firm Oxbotica

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado OCDO.L said on Friday it would invest 10 million pounds ($13.8 million) in autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica as part of a partnership that aims to reduce the cost of last-mile delivery and other logistics.

The partnership would include all aspects of autonomous vehicle development, Ocado said, although vehicles that operated in low-speed urban areas or in restricted access areas, such as inside its fulfillment centres, would become a reality sooner than fully-autonomous deliveries to consumers' homes.

($1 = 0.7267 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg)

