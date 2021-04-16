UK's Ocado invests in autonomous vehicle software firm Oxbotica

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British online grocer Ocado said on Friday it would invest 10 million pounds ($13.8 million) in autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica as part of a partnership that aims to reduce the cost of last-mile delivery and other logistics.

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado OCDO.L said on Friday it would invest 10 million pounds ($13.8 million) in autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica as part of a partnership that aims to reduce the cost of last-mile delivery and other logistics.

The partnership would include all aspects of autonomous vehicle development, Ocado said, although vehicles that operated in low-speed urban areas or in restricted access areas, such as inside its fulfillment centres, would become a reality sooner than fully-autonomous deliveries to consumers' homes.

($1 = 0.7267 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters