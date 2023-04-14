UK's Non-Standard Finance agrees tentative deal with lenders

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British bank Non-Standard Finance NSF.L said on Friday it has agreed provisional terms with its lenders to convert 71 million pounds ($89 million) of secured debt into equity as part of a recapitalisation that would likely wipe out existing shareholders.

"It is anticipated the lenders would hold approximately 20% of NSF's enlarged issued share capital if the proposed capital raise is successful. As at 31 December 2022, the Company had total gross debt of 255 million pounds," Non-Standard Finance said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7977 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

