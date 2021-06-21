UK's NMCN to get $33 mln in funding from former Stobart exec Tinkler, others

Aby Jose Koilparambil
Published

June 21 (Reuters) - British construction group NMCN Plc NMCN.L said on Monday it would get funding of 24 million pounds ($33.15 million) and would raise up to an additional five million pounds through an open offer to existing shareholders.

A bridging loan facility and up to 7.42 million pounds of the equity subscription has been provided by Svella, a UK-based company led by former Stobart executives Andrew Tinkler and Ben Whawell, NMCN said.

