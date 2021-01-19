Cryptocurrencies

UK’s NHS Taps Blockchain Tech to Monitor Coronavirus Vaccine Cold Chain

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
COVID-19 vaccine

The U.K. National Health Service (NHS) is working with blockchain platform Hedera Hashgraph to monitor COVID-19 vaccines’ temperature while in cold storage.

  • Asset-monitoring company Everyware will provide software to track the vaccines’ temperature around the clock, while Hedera’s distributed ledger technology will provide the NHS with a tamperproof and efficient record of the data, according to a press release Tuesday.
  • NHS facilities in the U.K.’s South Warwickshire, Stratford Upon Avon and Warwick hospitals region will be using the technology initially, with a wider rollout planned as vaccine distribution progresses.
  • The vaccines need to be kept well below freezing in order to prevent spoiling, so accurate monitoring is essential.
  • “As we begin to prepare the roll out of these new COVID-19 vaccines, with the specific temperature requirements, we recognize the importance of utilizing their same tracking and monitoring capabilities,” said Steve Clarke, electro biomedical engineering manager at South Warwickshire NHS, in the announcement.
  • As of Jan. 18, the U.K. has provided over 4 million people with their first dose of the vaccine, according to a tweet from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Read more: UK’s National Health Service Hit in Global Ransomware Wave

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular