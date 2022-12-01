UK's Next to buy Joules with founder of collapsed retailer for about $41 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Next Plc NXT.L has teamed up with Joules Group JOUL.L founder Tom Joule to buy the majority of the collapsed retailer's assets out of administration for 34 million pounds ($41.5 million) in cash, the fashion chain said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8195 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.