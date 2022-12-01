Commodities

UK's Next to buy Joules with founder of collapsed retailer for about $41 mln

December 01, 2022 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Next Plc NXT.L has teamed up with Joules Group JOUL.L founder Tom Joule to buy the majority of the collapsed retailer's assets out of administration for 34 million pounds ($41.5 million) in cash, the fashion chain said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8195 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.