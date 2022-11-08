UK's Next set to buy British furniture retailer Made.com - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2022 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - UK clothing retailer Next Plc NXT.L is in line to acquire British online furniture retailer Made.com Group MADE.L which has appointed PwC as its administrator, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Made.com and Next did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

