UK's Next profit up 2.7% on strong online growth

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British clothing chain Next reported a 2.7% rise in first-half profit as robust online sales more than offset a decline at its stores.

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British clothing chain Next NXT.L reported a 2.7% rise in first-half profit as robust online sales more than offset a decline at its stores.

The firm, which trades from over 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, about 200 stores in 40 countries overseas and its Directory online business, said on Thursday it was also maintaining its guidance for its full 2019-20 year.

Next made a pretax profit of 319.6 million pounds in the 26 weeks to end-July 27, up from 311.1 million pounds in the same period last year, on group sales up 3.7% to 2.06 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters