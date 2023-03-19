UK's Newcleo to raise $1.1 bln to build fleet of small reactors - The Times

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

March 19, 2023 — 07:19 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 19 (Reuters) - London based nuclear company Newcleo plans to raise 900 million pounds ($1.10 billion) to advance a plan to build a fleet of small nuclear reactors in the U.K., the Times reported.

Last week, the British start-up signed an agreement with Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI to work together on projects for providing safe and stable power.

Newcleo plans to design and construct the first-of-a-kind mini lead fast reactor to be deployed in France by 2030.

Last year, Newcleo raised $315.6 million and was in talks with French company Orano about moving into the French market.

Newcleo did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 0.8206 pound)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.