UK's new finance minister to look at ways to remain competitive with Europe

Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's new finance minister, said on Wednesday he would look at ways at which the country can remain "competitive and dynamic" with its European neighbours and the rest of the world.

Asked about taxes, he said the Prime Minister wanted to ensure that the government had fiscal discipline, adding that he shared that focus with him.

"Of course I will be looking at where else can I make sure the economy remains competitive and dynamic with our European neighbours and the rest of the world as well. Nothing is off the table," he told the BBC.

