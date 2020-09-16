NWG

UK's NatWest says it is working to fix digital banking outage

NatWest said on Wednesday it was in the process of fixing an outage in its digital banking services.

"Our mobile app, online banking and telephony services are currently unavailable ... we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," the bank said on its website.

The number of users affected by the outage was not immediately clear.

