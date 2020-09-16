UK's NatWest says digital banking services restored

NWG

NatWest said late on Wednesday that its digital banking services were back up after experiencing an outage.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - NatWest NWG.L said late on Wednesday that its digital banking services were back up after experiencing an outage.

"Our online banking, mobile app and telephony service are now back up and running," a NatWest spokesperson said.

The British bank, however, did not respond immediately on the number of users affected by the outage.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed that at the peak of the outage, there were over 2,600 incidents of people reporting issues with NatWest's service.

