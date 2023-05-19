News & Insights

UK's Nationwide reports 40% jump in annual profit

May 19, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British lender Nationwide reported a 40% jump in full-year profit on Friday, as a long run of Bank of England interest rate hikes lifted its finances despite a housing market slowdown.

The country's largest building society reported pre-tax profit of 2.2 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) for the year to April 4, up from 1.6 billion.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.