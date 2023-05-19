UK's Nationwide reports 40% jump in annual profit

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British lender Nationwide reported a 40% jump in full-year profit on Friday, as a long run of Bank of England interest rate hikes lifted its finances despite a housing market slowdown.

The country's largest building society reported pre-tax profit of 2.2 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) for the year to April 4, up from 1.6 billion.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.