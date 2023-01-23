UK's National Grid says back-up coal plants stood down for Monday evening

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid NG.L has stood down plans to fire up coal plants on Monday evening which it had asked operators on Sunday to get ready in case high power demand meant they needed to provide extra electricity.

A spokesman for National Grid, which is responsible for ensuring the country's electricity supply, said by telephone on Monday the supply picture had improved since it issued the notice.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)

