UK's National Grid expects tight power supply on Tuesday evening

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - British transmission system operator National Grid ESO issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for the period 1630-2030 GMT on March 7.

"This is a routine tool that we use most winters, and means we are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have," the company said on Twitter.

An EMN does not mean electricity supply was at risk, it added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

