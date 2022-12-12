UK's National Grid cancels standby notice for two coal units

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid NG.L cancelled standby notices for Drax Group's DRX.L two coal units on Monday, according to Elexon's website.

Earlier in the day, the grid operator issued start-up notices for two 570 MW coal units at Drax's power station in Yorkshire as a cold snap gripped the country.

Elexon is a wholly-owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO).

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

