UK's National Grid cancels standby notice for two coal units

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

December 12, 2022 — 07:34 am EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid NG.L cancelled standby notices for Drax Group's DRX.L two coal units on Monday, according to Elexon's website.

Earlier in the day, the grid operator issued start-up notices for two 570 MW coal units at Drax's power station in Yorkshire as a cold snap gripped the country.

Elexon is a wholly-owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO).

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

