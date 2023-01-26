NG

UK's National Grid asks for coal generators to be warmed as back-up

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2023 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid NG.L asked coal-fired power plants to be warmed up as a back-up option for power generation on Thursday as cold weather was expected to push up demand.

"The ESO has issued a notification that we will warm winter contingency coal units for potential use on Thursday 26 January," National Grid Electricity System Operator said on Twitter.

"This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Thursday, but that they will be available to the ESO, if required."

National Grid requested three coal-powered generators to be fired up on Sunday, but stood them down a day later as the supply picture had improved. It also activated a scheme through which it offered to pay customers to use less power.

(Reporting by Muvija M)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.