UK's National Express half-year operating profit jumps as summer travel picks up

July 28 (Reuters) - British transport firm National Express Group NEX.L on Thursday reported a 54.3% jump in its half-year profit as travel on its buses and trains in the United Kingdom and Spain picked up during summer.

The group said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months ended June 30, came in at 197.8 million pounds ($240.92 million), compared with 128.2 million pounds a year earlier.

"We believe we are well positioned in an inflationary environment," Group Chief Executive Ignacio Garat said, adding the company was taking all the steps to mitigate the industry-wide shortage of school bus drivers in the United States.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Neha Arora)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.