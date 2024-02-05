News & Insights

US Markets

UK's Naked Wines names new CEO

February 05, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds details on incoming CEO in paragraph 2& 3, outgoing CEO in paragraph 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Naked Wines WINEW.L named current UK boss Rodrigo Maza as its CEO on Monday replacing Nick Devlin, who abruptly left the role in November amid dwindling sales at the online wine seller.

Serving as the Managing Director at Naked Wines' UK unit since September 2023, Maza will work with Chair Rowan Gormley as CEO designate for the next several months before assuming the role permanently.

The 40-year-old Spaniard previously worked with Belgium-based beer maker Anheuser-Busch Inbev ABI.BR for over 10 years, before joining Naked Wines last year.

"In his short time with us he has proven his ability to energise his team to get Naked back on the growth path," said Gormley said about Maza.

Devlin stepped down from the top role in November but continued to serve as the USA President as the online retailer flagged weak sales in the U.S., its largest market according to the latest annual report.

Gormley, who became executive chair after Devin's resignation will return to his role as non-executive chair upon Maza's appointment.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.